Judith (Judy) Hinthorn


1935 - 2019
Judith (Judy) Hinthorn Obituary
HINTHORN, Judith (Judy)

born October 1935 in Aurora, Illinois and passed away October 12, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Hinthorn and son, Richard Hinthorn. Judy is survived by son, Gray Hinthorn and wife, Jo and daughter, Patricia Galvez and life partner, Alan Smedley; and grandchildren, Christopher, Chelita, Richard, Victor and Michael and ten great-grandchildren. Judy, wife of a Korean and Vietnam war veteran. She retired from the Amphitheater school system. Judy will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to an Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 17, 2019
