Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WILLIS, Judyth A. 81, of Tucson AZ, passed March 14, 2019 of a glioblastoma brain tumor. Her loving family was by her side. She was born to the late Carroll Edgar and Gertrude Mae (Mickey) Stevens Rhoads, March 4, 1938, in Anna, Illinois, Judyth graduated Taylorville Township High School in 1956 and received a Masters of English from Bread Loaf School of English Middlebury VT. She was married to the late Col James R Willis in 1957. Judyth is survived by one son, Eric A. Willis and his wife Nina, of Tucson, AZ; granddaughter, Amanda Skyy Prentup of Carlsbad, CA; two great- granddaughters, Liberty Skyy and Hope Scarlette; sisters, Donna Marblestone of Il, Janet Kutemeier of Tucson AZ, Barbara Dobrinic of Il, and eight nieces and nephews. Judyth was predeceased by her loving son, Gunnar Christian Willis 2015. Judyth was an accomplished writer, quilter and story teller. She loved books and passed her appreciation of reading to her children, grandchildren, students and friends. She was a strong advocate of Compassion and Choices. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often said "When I die I want my ashes spread in every library and bookstore you visit." A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Brings Funeral Home 6910 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson AZ 85710. The family request that people make donations to TMC Foundation Hospice Services Peppi's House in lieu of sending flowers. She spent her time advocating for what she believes in. She fought for compassion and choices, often traveling to speak to bring awareness. She is a firm believer of humanity, and that we will always find small acts of kindness in this world. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





WILLIS, Judyth A. 81, of Tucson AZ, passed March 14, 2019 of a glioblastoma brain tumor. Her loving family was by her side. She was born to the late Carroll Edgar and Gertrude Mae (Mickey) Stevens Rhoads, March 4, 1938, in Anna, Illinois, Judyth graduated Taylorville Township High School in 1956 and received a Masters of English from Bread Loaf School of English Middlebury VT. She was married to the late Col James R Willis in 1957. Judyth is survived by one son, Eric A. Willis and his wife Nina, of Tucson, AZ; granddaughter, Amanda Skyy Prentup of Carlsbad, CA; two great- granddaughters, Liberty Skyy and Hope Scarlette; sisters, Donna Marblestone of Il, Janet Kutemeier of Tucson AZ, Barbara Dobrinic of Il, and eight nieces and nephews. Judyth was predeceased by her loving son, Gunnar Christian Willis 2015. Judyth was an accomplished writer, quilter and story teller. She loved books and passed her appreciation of reading to her children, grandchildren, students and friends. She was a strong advocate of Compassion and Choices. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often said "When I die I want my ashes spread in every library and bookstore you visit." A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Brings Funeral Home 6910 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson AZ 85710. The family request that people make donations to TMC Foundation Hospice Services Peppi's House in lieu of sending flowers. She spent her time advocating for what she believes in. She fought for compassion and choices, often traveling to speak to bring awareness. She is a firm believer of humanity, and that we will always find small acts of kindness in this world. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral Home Bring's Broadway Chapel

6910 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson , AZ 85710

(520) 329-4848 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close