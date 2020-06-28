ANAYA, Julia M. "Julie"passed away peacefully at home on June 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Julie was born in Tucson on August 25, 1934, to Oscar and Nellie (Lucas) Martinez. A 1952 graduate of Tucson High School, Julie married Gustavo L. "Gus" Anaya in 1956 and worked for the phone company for 29 years. After retiring, she worked for H&R Block and the county recorder's office. Julie was a dedicated wife, mother and nana who loved dancing, golfing, bowling, playing Keno with Gus and watching Wildcats basketball. Julie was a member of Club Esmeralda and will be missed by many dear friends. Julie was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Oscar (Sara) Martinez, Carlos (Lupita) Martinez and Richard (Barbara) Martinez and sister, Socorro (Frank) Rodriguez. She is survived by her husband, Gus; daughter, Barbara; grandson, Angelo; sister, Grace (Andrew) Rendes and brother, Frank (Ronna) Martinez. The family wishes to thank her caregivers and Hospice Family Care. Due to the coronavirus, a Mass and service are not planned at this time. As Julie would have said, "Better safe than sorry."