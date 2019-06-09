Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Julia Marie (Hanenkratt) Ringenberg

Obituary Condolences

Julia Marie (Hanenkratt) Ringenberg Obituary
RINGENBERG, Julia Marie (Hanenkratt)

passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019. She is preceded by her sister, Carol Veninga; father, Robert Ringenberg. Survived by mother, Mooneen Ringenberg; sons, Aaron (Jennifer) Hanenkratt, daughter, Juliana of Massachusetts and Grant (Katie) Hannenkratt of Florida; aunt, Ruth Ann Beck, husband, Alex Diaz; former husband, Dana Hanenkratt of Florida; niece, Kyirsten Amerine, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. A kind soul was lost who loved her family first, pets, and was a talented seamstress. She was born in Paulding, Ohio and is a graduate of Cholla High School in Tucson. She spent her career in the medical field at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Florida and St. Mary's hospital in Tucson, AZ. Services will be held at a later date. Please send any condolences to 2841 Stacy Dr., Tucson, AZ 85713 in care of Julia Ringenberg. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
