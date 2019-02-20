Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WILSON, Julianna Caroline age 54, of Tucson, AZ, passed away suddenly on February 7, 2019 from natural causes. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Julianna relocated with her parents to Tucson at an early age and remained a Tucsonan the rest of her life. Fascinated by history, she earned a Master of Arts degree in Medieval History from the University of Arizona and became a popular instructor at Pima Community College, disseminating her knowledge and love of history to hundreds of students. In her spare time, Julianna enjoying hiking Sabino Canyon and Mount Lemon, drawing, and spending time with her much-loved dog and cats. She also read voraciously and in recent years had taken up the study of Sanskrit. Julianna is survived by her father, William Wilson and brother, Christian Wilson (Jennifer Williams), of Tucson, and was predeceased by her mother, Carol Wilson (née Larson). Memorial donations can be made to the Pima Animal Care Center. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.





1335 S Swan Rd

Tucson , AZ 85711

