71, of Benson, AZ, died February 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Known throughout her life as Julie, Julia, Jules, Mom, or Gramma, each depending on the time, place, and company. Born in Peoria, IL in 1948 as Julia Ulrich, she arrived in Tucson in 1971, en route to California for what was only supposed to be a temporary stop. This temporary stop turned into a fulfilled life in southern AZ. Always cheering for the underdog, Julie's compassion for those around her and for all creatures great and small was extraordinary. Julie's kitchen was her kingdom and she claimed the title of "foodie" long before the rest of the world ever created such a label. Julie is survived by her husband, Buddy, of 48 years; daughter, Dawn (Rick) Sherman; son, Matt (Rebecca) Bailey; five grandchildren, Calli, Clayton, Grace, Dylan, Cassidy; a sister, Peggy; and a brother, Conroy. She is preceded in death by her father, Casey; mother, Helen; and a sister, JoHelen. Julie would have no one fussing about her, so a formal memorial service was quite out of the question. Instead, the family will invite friends and family to celebrate Julie when the time is right. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER CREMATION & BURIAL.







