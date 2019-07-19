REX, Julie Marie McDevitt



longtime resident of Tucson, died surrounded by family on July 8, 2019, following an extensive hospitalization for pneumonia related ARDS. Born on April 6, 1958 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was the third of six children, and only daughter, born to Thomas Sr. and Barbra McDevitt. At the age of two Julie's family moved to Tucson, AZ where she remained until her death at the age of 61. Julie attended Casa Seaton for kindergarten, completed 1st - 8th grade at Sacred Heart Catholic School (Tucson, AZ), and graduated from Salpointe Catholic High School in 1976. Julie was an exceptional student and athlete (softball and volleyball). She received offers from the University of Arizona for scholarships in both academics and volleyball; however, Julie knew at an early age that she wanted to become a registered nurse and chose to pursue academics. After two years at the UofA Julie was accepted into Pima Community College's Nursing program. During college Julie worked between classes at a dialysis center as a reuse technician. In March of 1980 Julie and Gary A. Rex were married; they later divorced in 1997. She graduated and became and RN in May 1980; thus began her 39-year nursing career. Julie worked at Carondelet St Joseph's Hospital for several years before returning to her dialysis roots. Julie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, Ethan and Isaac, playing solitaire, and Wheel of Fortune. Julie was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Christopher McDevitt. Julie is survived by her children and grandchildren, Jennifer (Ethan Silvain and Isaac), Sean (Victoria), and Joanna Rex; her brothers, Tom (Terri), Larry (Libby), Mike (Debbie) and Pat McDevitt, in addition to many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 with 10:00 a.m., Mass at St Francis de Sales and 6:00 p.m. Celebration of Life at Studio Space, 4648 E. Speedway Blvd. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019