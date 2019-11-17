VAN WOERT, Julie O.
82, born in Kansas City, MO, May 1937 died in Oro Valley, AZ, November 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Edwin D. Van Woert and their two children, Mariah L. Ford (David) of San Mateo, CA and Hamilton F. Van Woert (Charlotte) of Tucson. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Claressa F. Suiter (Jordan) also of San Mateo, Brittney F. Minor (Anthony) of Tucson, Elliot Ford (Stephanie) of Amarillo, TX, and Nathaniel E. Van Woert of Tucson. Other descendants are nine great-grandchildren. In accordance with Mrs. Van Woert's request, no observances are planned. WS was correct: "If it be now, 'tis nto to come; if it be not to come it will be now. If it be not now, yet it will come. The readiness is all…The rest is silence." Hamlet, Act V, sc.11.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 17, 2019