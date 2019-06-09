Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Goering. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOERING, June



passed away peacefully in hospice care at Elmcroft Senior Living Center on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She slipped away at a time of her choosing to go home to be with Jesus. June was born on February 8, 1924 in Zwickau, Germany. She came to America through Ellis Island in 1930 with her mother and father when she was six years old and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she was raised. After attending high school together, June reconnected in1945 with Werner Goering who had returned home from WWII. June and Werner fell in love and were married on August 15, 1946. They celebrated 72 wonderful years together traveling the world with the military until Werner's retirement in 1964, whereupon they moved to Tucson and continued their adventure.June loved to cook, entertain, and play bridge or mahjong with her friends, an eclectic group of women from around the world, whether in the US, Germany, or Ethiopia. She was a devout Christian and spent several years participating in a prison ministry sponsored by her local Baptist church's outreach program in Tucson. As the wife of an Air Force officer, June was responsible for packing up children and household for the innumerable moves which constitute the military way of life. She did so with efficiency and loving care, providing our family with stability, warmth, and always good food at the end of every day.June is survived by her husband, Werner; her two children, Carlinda Dirks and Scott Goering (Barb); her grandson, Christopher Briggs (Mindy); her granddaughter, Zoë Bubany (Dan) and her step-grandson, Brian Henderson (Selene); and five great-grandchildren, Trenton and Reagan Briggs, Asher and Brady Bubany and Alex Henderson. She loved all of us and she will be dearly missed.







GOERING, Junepassed away peacefully in hospice care at Elmcroft Senior Living Center on Saturday, May 25, 2019. She slipped away at a time of her choosing to go home to be with Jesus. June was born on February 8, 1924 in Zwickau, Germany. She came to America through Ellis Island in 1930 with her mother and father when she was six years old and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she was raised. After attending high school together, June reconnected in1945 with Werner Goering who had returned home from WWII. June and Werner fell in love and were married on August 15, 1946. They celebrated 72 wonderful years together traveling the world with the military until Werner's retirement in 1964, whereupon they moved to Tucson and continued their adventure.June loved to cook, entertain, and play bridge or mahjong with her friends, an eclectic group of women from around the world, whether in the US, Germany, or Ethiopia. She was a devout Christian and spent several years participating in a prison ministry sponsored by her local Baptist church's outreach program in Tucson. As the wife of an Air Force officer, June was responsible for packing up children and household for the innumerable moves which constitute the military way of life. She did so with efficiency and loving care, providing our family with stability, warmth, and always good food at the end of every day.June is survived by her husband, Werner; her two children, Carlinda Dirks and Scott Goering (Barb); her grandson, Christopher Briggs (Mindy); her granddaughter, Zoë Bubany (Dan) and her step-grandson, Brian Henderson (Selene); and five great-grandchildren, Trenton and Reagan Briggs, Asher and Brady Bubany and Alex Henderson. She loved all of us and she will be dearly missed. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close