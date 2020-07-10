ALBERT, June MadelineJune Madeline Albert died of COVID-19 on July 1, 2020 at her home with her loving family at her side. June was born in New York, NY on February 27, 1934 to Howard J Egan and Olga Egan. She graduated from Mother Cabrini High School in New York City and earned her BS in nursing from The College of Mt. St. Vincent in 1955. In 1955, she met John Albert, the love of her life. They were married on January 28, 1956. In 1960, they moved to Tucson and never left. They had 6 children. Although she never fully lost her New York accent, June considered herself a native Arizonan, having lived in the desert for more than 50 years. She loved the start beauty of the desert, the expansive Arizona blue skies and the kindness and hospitality of the open-hearted people of Tucson. June is now reunited with her beloved John, who predeceased her in 1986. She is also predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother Howard Egan, her children Mary Albert, John Albert, Jane Danielson and her husband Dave, Jim Albert and his partner Daryl Burleson, Judith Naugle and her husband Gerald, Eileen Haynes and her husband George. She had 11 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, all of whom she loved dearly. She said her family was the joy of her life and her love was experienced in each family member. Her family is bereft and heart-broken at her passing. Her absence fills their world. June spent her life caring for others. Her talent as a registered nurse was most often expressed by her unique and accurate diagnostic skills. She was a beautiful and intelligent woman with an indomitable spirit, unapologetically strong opinions and a generous heart. She instilled in her children strong values of responsibility, hard-work, and kindness and she practiced those values in her every-day life. Her death was painful and devastating and, perhaps, avoidable. June's death is evidence that this is not a virus that we must "learn to live with." It is a pestilent and highly infectious illness. We owe it to our loved ones, like June, to do what we can to avoid its spread - stay home, stay apart, wash your hands, and wear a mask. June's family is enormously grateful to Doctor Christopher Puca and the nurses and staff at Casa De La Luz hospice for the care and compassion they gave her. Those who wish to honor June may make a donation in her name to Casa De La Luz Hospice or the Community Food Bank of Marana. A celebration of June's life will be held in the future, when her family can be reunited to share her memories and mourn her loss.