MARTIN , June Johnson



Caldwell ("J.C.")



undertook the big sleep on Mother's Day, May 10, 2020, in her home, Mil Gracias, in Tucson. Born 10-6-1921, Toledo, Ohio. Phoenix Union High School ('38). University of Arizona '42 (English & Spanish Literature). Marriages: Erskine Caldwell (1942-1953), Keith Martin (1965-2008). Predeceased by Eunice I. Johnson (mother) and J. Frank Johnson (father). Survived by son, Jay Caldwell; daughter-in-law, Diana Caldwell; grandchildren, Maile Caldwell and Twila Caldwell Kelly and great-grandchildren, Makena Kelly, K-J Caldwell, Ty Kelly. Work: Arizona Alumnus magazine (editor) 1959-1970. Arizona Daily Star 1954-1959 and 1970-1994 (fashion editor, books editor, audiobook editor, columnist). Literary activities: Book & Author Event (1980 -1997), Southern Arizona Authors newspaper column (1980-2015), Southwest Books of the Year (1977-2005), The Clarion (feminist newspaper, 1977-1991). Awards: Arizona Press Club, National Headliner Club, Lawrence Clark Powell Award (Pima County Library 2008). In lieu of flowers consider a gift to Literacy Connects here in town. FOR A MORE PERSONAL AND FULL-THROATED TRIBUTE, PLEASE CONTACT JAY CALDWELL AT docs@alaska.net WITH SUBJECT HEAD: JC MARTIN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store