ROBERTS, Junior (JR)
passed away at home on July 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He is survived by Fran, his wife of 62 years; daughters Melody Beller (Frank), Sherry Chavez (Dennis), Tonya Berman (Richard), Angela Palomino (Robert); his sister Frances Lott, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. JR was a proud veteran of the US Air Force and retired to Tucson in 1975. After obtaining degrees in both business and education, JR continued working here and overseas until the age of 70. He loved fishing, was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all. May he rest in peace. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 19 to July 21, 2019