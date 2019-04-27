Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Justin L. "Jut" MERRIMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MERRIMAN, Justin L. "Jut" World War II veteran and lifelong Arizona resident died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 94, two days before his 95th birthday. He was born April 27, 1924 in Burton, Ohio to Leo and Dorothy Merriman and moved to Arizona with his parents and three siblings when he was eight years old. The family lived on a ranch next to the present day Catalina State Park and the children attended a one-room schoolhouse. Later Justin helped his father move their family and livestock to a homestead in the Tortolita Mountains at what is now Dove Mountain. They had no electricity or refrigeration, so Justin told stories of sleeping outside when it was hot and falling asleep with a soaking wet sheet draped over him. He attended Marana School, and his mother drove them to the bus stop down a wash, so if it rained, they had to walk the three miles. The family then moved to Cortaro Farms, where his father worked as an equipment operator. In 1940, at the age of 16, with Justin's love of country and a strong interest in current world events, he persuaded his mother to sign for him and he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Assigned to the 19th Combat Engineer Regiment, Justin served through all of World War II, participating in: the Invasion of North Africa; the Battle of Kasserine Pass; the Invasion of Sicily; the Invasion of Italy; the Battle for Cassino; and the taking of Rome. He was proud to have served under General Patton's command. After an honorable discharge at the end of the war in 1945, he married Mary Hitt of Marana and they had two children, Gail and Bill. They lived in Oakland, CA for a short time before returning to Arizona to work for Bell Telephone Company in Bisbee and Tucson. He retired in 1979 as a supervisor with over 30 years of service. During his working years he took classes at the University of Arizona. Shortly after retiring, he married Valla Jo Lee DeWitt of Williams and they moved to Austin, NV, a small rural community, for five years. While in Austin, he served as a reserve sheriff's deputy, along with his nephew, Joe Dory. For years they laughed about their Barney Fife-like experiences. In 1984 he returned to his beloved Arizona, and enjoyed his second retirement. He loved to travel abroad and on one trip retraced his route during the war with Valla Jo. He loved desert landscapes and kept a perfect yard. Justin was an avid hiker until he was about 90 years. old. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings and his son, Bill Merriman. He is loved and survived by his wife of 40 years, Valla Jo Merriman; daughter, Gail Brooks; stepson, Ken DeWitt; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Merriman; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two nephews and two nieces, and extended family. His love and laughter will be sorely missed.





MERRIMAN, Justin L. "Jut" World War II veteran and lifelong Arizona resident died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the age of 94, two days before his 95th birthday. He was born April 27, 1924 in Burton, Ohio to Leo and Dorothy Merriman and moved to Arizona with his parents and three siblings when he was eight years old. The family lived on a ranch next to the present day Catalina State Park and the children attended a one-room schoolhouse. Later Justin helped his father move their family and livestock to a homestead in the Tortolita Mountains at what is now Dove Mountain. They had no electricity or refrigeration, so Justin told stories of sleeping outside when it was hot and falling asleep with a soaking wet sheet draped over him. He attended Marana School, and his mother drove them to the bus stop down a wash, so if it rained, they had to walk the three miles. The family then moved to Cortaro Farms, where his father worked as an equipment operator. In 1940, at the age of 16, with Justin's love of country and a strong interest in current world events, he persuaded his mother to sign for him and he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Assigned to the 19th Combat Engineer Regiment, Justin served through all of World War II, participating in: the Invasion of North Africa; the Battle of Kasserine Pass; the Invasion of Sicily; the Invasion of Italy; the Battle for Cassino; and the taking of Rome. He was proud to have served under General Patton's command. After an honorable discharge at the end of the war in 1945, he married Mary Hitt of Marana and they had two children, Gail and Bill. They lived in Oakland, CA for a short time before returning to Arizona to work for Bell Telephone Company in Bisbee and Tucson. He retired in 1979 as a supervisor with over 30 years of service. During his working years he took classes at the University of Arizona. Shortly after retiring, he married Valla Jo Lee DeWitt of Williams and they moved to Austin, NV, a small rural community, for five years. While in Austin, he served as a reserve sheriff's deputy, along with his nephew, Joe Dory. For years they laughed about their Barney Fife-like experiences. In 1984 he returned to his beloved Arizona, and enjoyed his second retirement. He loved to travel abroad and on one trip retraced his route during the war with Valla Jo. He loved desert landscapes and kept a perfect yard. Justin was an avid hiker until he was about 90 years. old. He was preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings and his son, Bill Merriman. He is loved and survived by his wife of 40 years, Valla Jo Merriman; daughter, Gail Brooks; stepson, Ken DeWitt; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Merriman; four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two nephews and two nieces, and extended family. His love and laughter will be sorely missed. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close