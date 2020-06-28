Kandy Eagerton
EAGERTON, Kandy

70, of Tucson, passed away June 19, 2020, with her family near her to the end. Kandy made the world a better place with her beautiful smile and quirky sense of humor. She loved silly hats, any "critter" with fur, keeping up with current events, learning history and travel. Above all, she loved her family.

Born in Chicago, Kandy moved to Vail, Arizona with her parents at a very young age. As a young woman, she became an accomplished small business owner/operator in Tucson and built an amazing home which she generously shared with family and friends. She went on to become a Corporate Trainer and assisted countless people as a Salesperson specializing in home improvements at Sears and Home Depot. Whether in a personal or professional setting, Kandy's goal was always to make everyone around her smile.

She is survived by three children, Buddy, Ginger and Jay (wife Jennifer) and her seven grandchildren, Ethan, Audrey, Emily, Mary, Ria, Grace and Trevor. Maternal first cousin, Linda Allen was her lifelong friend, travel buddy, sister and rock. Kandy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Mary Kammes; brother, Garry and son, Michael.

A memorial is yet to be scheduled due to the current safety restrictions for gatherings. In the meantime, for those that would like to share a memory of Kandy and be notified of her memorial service please email: memorial@eagerton.org. Until then, the family suggests people make donations to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter at: https://hermitagecatshelter.org in her name. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
