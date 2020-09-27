BURNS, Kandyce Dache



passed away on September 17, 2020, much too soon at the young age of 35. She was born on October 1st, 1984 in Tucson Az. She attended Sabino High School and became an Esthetician after receiving a degree in cosmetology. She is survived by her parents Donna and John Ruboyianes and Keith Burns. Sisters, Danielle Reyes and Kendahl Shepherd; brother, Ryan Burns; step-siblings, Ryan, Anndrea and Lauran Ruboyianes. Many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Ruboyianes and grandfather Eugene Burns. Kandyce will be remembered for her love for her family, her beauty, her intelligence and her beautiful singing voice, even though the latter part of her life was altered by a brain injury. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vistoso Funeral Home, 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley. For info call 544-2285.









