Kandyce Dache Burns
1984 - 2020
BURNS, Kandyce Dache

passed away on September 17, 2020, much too soon at the young age of 35. She was born on October 1st, 1984 in Tucson Az. She attended Sabino High School and became an Esthetician after receiving a degree in cosmetology. She is survived by her parents Donna and John Ruboyianes and Keith Burns. Sisters, Danielle Reyes and Kendahl Shepherd; brother, Ryan Burns; step-siblings, Ryan, Anndrea and Lauran Ruboyianes. Many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Ruboyianes and grandfather Eugene Burns. Kandyce will be remembered for her love for her family, her beauty, her intelligence and her beautiful singing voice, even though the latter part of her life was altered by a brain injury. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vistoso Funeral Home, 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley. For info call 544-2285.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Vistoso Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

September 26, 2020
Kandyce was always loving. She will be missed.
Sarah Campbell
Family
September 26, 2020
Donna, John and family, my heart is with you as you grieve the loss of your beautiful daughter gone too soon. Rest in Paradise Kandyce!
Sherri Mayhew
Friend
