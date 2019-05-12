GONZALEZ, Karen Ann
Age 78 of San Manuel, Arizona passed away on May 7, 2019. Karen was born on February 26, 1941 in Loveland, Colorado to Ginger and Harland Dye. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Roger Dye. Karen is survived by her husband of 60 years Victor; sister, Patsy (Larry) Kaufman; sons, Rick (Patty) Gonzalez, Todd (Dora) Gonzalez and Joe (Rikki) Gonzalez; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces and nephews and many many friends. Karen moved to San Manuel in 1954. She married Victor in 1958 and raised her family in San Manuel working as a Dental Assistant for many years. Upon retirement she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends. Karen loved unconditionally. She will be missed dearly by so many. A Service to Celebrate Karen's L ife will be held at Vistoso Funeral Home, Oro Valley at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 12, 2019