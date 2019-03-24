Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Anne (Monrad) GROSECLOSE. View Sign

GROSECLOSE, Karen Anne (Monrad) devoted wife of over 50 years and mother of three, passed away quietly in her sleep on March 10, 2019. Karen was born in Tucson, Arizona, on September 22, 1945 to Benjamin Karl Monrad and Lona Howard Gearhart. She graduated from Amphitheater High School in Tucson in 1963. Karen was a proud member of the Beta Delta Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta at the University of Arizona, and continued to be very active as Treasurer for many years in the Phoenix Alumni Chapter. Karen spent her long career as a systems analyst and project manager for VNB/BankOne/Chase. She is survived by sons, Benjamin WM Groseclose, John David Groseclose (Deborah); granddaughter, Lily Margo; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Petersheim and grandchildren, Haley Anne and Brian Anthony, Jr.; brother, Lawrence Edward Monrad (Twink) of Tucson and sister, Barbara Jean Monrad (Paul M. Johnson) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her loving husband David Allen Groseclose and eldest sister Mary Katherine Skalicky (James). Throughout her life she volunteered in many classrooms, Scout troops, kids sports, and was a member of Cactus Wrens Republican Women and worked on many political campaigns - holding positions most recently as Republican State Committeeman, all the while maintaining family and friendships throughout the state. She will be remembered mostly for her lifelong devotions to her husband, her fierce loyalty, and the sacrifices she made for family and friends. In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to "Home Fur Good" animal rescue, 10220 N. 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85028 as she was an advocate for all those furry friends that could not fend for themselves - and having adopted many over the years.





7601 E. Indian School Road

Scottsdale , AZ 85251

