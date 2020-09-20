PUST, Karen Judith (Blomquist)passed away peacefully at home on September 7, 2020 at the age of 79 after a brief illness, and a short time in hospice. She is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years, Ronald Pust, who cared lovingly for her in the final months of her life. She was preceded in death by their son, Brian Paul, as well as her parents, Paul and Marie Blomquist and her sister, Ruth Flaherty. Karen will be deeply missed by her three children, Joel Pust (Holly Feldheim), Sara Meza (partner Doug Busch and former spouse, Roberto Meza) and Rachel Durazo (Aaron Durazo). She greatly enjoyed being a grandmother, and she will be remembered with affection by her four grandchildren, Sonia Meza, Gabriel and Mason Pust and Leah Durazo. Karen was born in Aberdeen, WA on March 19, 1941. After completing nursing school in Portland, OR, she went on to obtain a BSN at the University of Washington in 1968. Karen was a world traveler, raising her family in Nigeria and Papua, New Guinea before settling in Tucson in 1979. She served patients as a registered nurse on the south and west sides of Tucson during her long career, which included being a hospital floor nurse, nurse case manager, and hospice admissions nurse with St. Mary's Hospital from 1981-2011. Karen was an active member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She enjoyed sacred music, revered the natural world, and read widely throughout her life. Karen had a deep commitment to her spiritual life, and she was a source of constant support to her children and grandchildren. Arrangements have been made by the NEPTUNE SOCIETY, in accordance with her wishes. The family plans to hold a memorial service in the coming months to celebrate the gift of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Southside Presbyterian Church, PO Box 27640, Tucson, AZ, 85726-7640, designated for the Choir Fund or the Deacons' Fund.