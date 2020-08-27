1/1
Karen S. Bowser
BOWSER, Karen S.

68, of Show Low, AZ, passed away on August 20, 2020 after a prolonged illness. She was born April 5, 1952 to Edna and Ivan Osterman in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, and moved to Tucson in 1954, graduating from Palo Verde High School in 1970. Karen loved many things, from quilting blankets for abused children to turning wrenches under the hood of a car and rooting for her Packers. She loved the outdoors, whether it was fishing, hunting or enjoying the scenery and smells of the mountain with a cup of coffee on her porch. Holidays were very special to her, especially Christmas and Easter. Her mini schnauzers — Ulli, Duke and Ella — were her fur kids and she adored them. Karen is survived by her husband, Ronald Scot Bowser; brother, Ron Osterman; sister-in-law, Cinda and their two daughters and son, Allen George; daughter-in-law, Melinda and grandchildren, Emma and Cooper. Join us in celebrating her life Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, 5801 E. Grant Rd., Tucson, AZ 85712. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to TMC's Hospice (Peppi's House).






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Cemetery
5801 East Grant Road #C
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208865561
