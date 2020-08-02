1/1
Karen Wallace
1938 - 2020
WALLACE, Karen

81, died July 25, 2020 from Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Linn and their children, daughter, Katie (Brian) Bimdschadler and their children, Caitlyn (Ben) Ferrel, Carrie and Connor; and son, Brian (Lisa) and children, Andy and Kelsie; brother, Lou Webb (Susie) and daughters, Amy, Nikki and Molly, and greatgrandchildren, Xander and Simon Ferrel. Karen was born in Phoenix to Edna and Wilbur Webb, October 11, 1938. She graduated from North Phoenix High in 1956 and then U of Arizona in 1960, with a degree in Education. She taught elementary Education in Phoenix where she met Linn and married in 1961. Linn's employment with AT&T, Mountain Bell and US West took them to Tucson, Tempe, Phoenix, Denver, New York City, Cheyenne Wyo., Denver, and they retired to Tucson in 1989. Karen enjoyed making new friends and getting involved in all our of communities. She volunteered in the pediatric units of the hospitals, enjoyed bridge, tennis, and golf with friends and most of all raising her family. She continued these activities in Tucson and began to develop her interest and talents in art. She participated in several art exhibits and produced many wonderful watercolors, oil and pastel paintings. She enjoyed painting with her grandchildren and nieces, encouraging their interest and appreciation for art. They cherished their sessions with her. The ability to participate and enjoy her activities diminished over time because of her Alzheimers but she remained always pleasant and appreciative of the care provided by the staff of Catalina Foothills Adult Care Inc, where she resided for her last 3 years. Casa de la Luz hospice provided additional care in her last few months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. which provided valuable information and support to our family. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
