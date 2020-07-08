AVERY, Kate Wilder
died at home in Tucson, Arizona, on June 30, 2020. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26, 1944, the daughter of the late Marguerite Parke Avery and Henry Porter Avery. Dr. Avery was educated at George Washington University, graduating with both a Bachelor of Arts and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Economics. She was affiliated with The International Money Fund in Washington and was a Senior Manager at the former Department of Health, Education, and Welfare. After moving to Tucson, Dr. Avery worked in the commercial real estate market, and as a Compliance Expert at Raytheon Missile Systems. She is survived by her brothers, A. Parke Avery (Mollie) of Sanibel, Florida, Allen Perrin Avery (Barbara) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and a sister, Melissa Avery (Don) of Riverdale, Maryland. She was formerly married to Alfred Allison Arbogast, Jr. She was particularly beloved by her nieces and nephews, Sarah Stansbury Avery (Matt Wayne), Austin Texas; Marguerite Avery Horan (Tim), Raleigh, North Carolina; Allen Porter Avery (Hopie), Durham, North Carolina; and Maureen Sullivan of Spokane, Washington. Her great-nieces and nephews are Mollie Horan, Henry Horan, Avery Wayne, Anna Wayne, Porter Avery, and Liza Avery. Dr. Avery led a life of great intellectual pursuit as an incisive thinker and voracious reader. She possessed great knowledge of art and antiquities, and was a devoted gardener and lover of her many cats. She was blessed with a devoted group of friends in Tucson. A remembrance of her life will be private, and memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
.