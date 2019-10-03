NUTT, Dr. Katharine Ferris
passed away September 27, 2019 at the age of 99. Dr. Nutt was born in Wakefield, MA, graduated from Mary Washington College and received a doctorate from University of New Mexico in 1951. She taught at NAU in Flagstaff for 20 years. A Memorial Service will take place on Monday, November 4th at 2:00 p.m. at St. Phillip's in the Hills Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Primavera Foundation, 151 W. 40th St., Tucson, AZ 85713. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 3, 2019