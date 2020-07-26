Katherine Fitzpatrick

FITZPATRICK, Katherine



Katherine (Kay) Fitzpatrick left this life on July 5, 2020, at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Beulah Dryer, her sister, Sylvia (William) Burkhart, and husband, Robert (Bob) Fitzpatrick. She is survived by her daughters, Shari (Karl) Ronstadt, Shannon Fitzpatrick and grandson, Collin Napper, as well as many nieces and nephews. Kay was born on October 12, 1922, in Cato, New York, and grew up in Rochester, N.Y. where she earned her Bachelor's Degree from the Eastman School of Music, later earning her Master's Degree from the University of Houston. She was trained and performed at La Scala Opera in Milan, Italy. She played leading roles in opera in the U.S. and Europe, including performances with the West German State Opera, the Philadelphia La Scala and the Houston Grand Opera. Kay first met Bob in New York City where he was working in Public Relations on Wall Street and she was performing Operetta and Musical Comedy on Broadway. Years later, Bob was stationed with the US Army in France, Kay was performing with the Opera in Germany, and they married in Paris. Returning from their honeymoon in Switzerland, they moved back to New York City, where their daughter Shari was born. Once their daughter was born, Bob and Kay decided to leave the city.



In 1959, Bob's career in Public Relations shifted into the area of Energy, first taking them to Shreveport, Louisiana, and then Houston, Texas. Kay's career continued to flourish, performing with the Shreveport Opera Company and then the Houston Opera. It was in Houston that their daughter Shannon was born. While the children were raised in Houston, Kay taught Music first at San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas, and then the University of St. Thomas in Houston. Passionate about animals, she always kept an eye out for strays and the house seemed to be a place where dogs, cats and/or injured wildlife always had a temporary home until their owners, adoptive parents or the proper care center could be located. She passed this love of animals on to both her daughters, who, along with her grandson, continue this work. During the energy crisis in the mid 1970's, Bob was appointed to a position with the Department of Energy in Washington, DC., and the family relocated to Alexandria, Virginia. At the conclusion of his appointment, Bob continued his PR work for nuclear energy in the private sector and the family moved to Michigan. In 1978, while Bob was working with "Consumer's Power" in Jackson, Michigan, Kay became interested in Hospice. She knew of "Hillhaven House" in Tucson, the nation's first "Free Standing" comprehensive Hospice. She came to Tucson to learn, and, while volunteering at "Hillhaven" with her little dog, "Charlie Brown", she took related courses at the University of Arizona. Upon her return to Jackson, she was a leader in founding Hospice of Jackson, Michigan, and later held the position of Executive Director. When Bob retired, they settled in Tucson where they were surrounded by our inspiring mountains. As well as her music, Kay was incredibly artistic, sketching and painting as a child, she took it up again at the age of 89, continuing well into her 90's. She was an accomplished artist in the truest sense of the word and never lost her curiosity about the world and beyond.



Kay was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Her family wishes to express their deepest appreciation for the exceptional care she received during her time at Desert Dreams Adult Care Home and to TMC Hospice for all their help. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Katherine's name to the Humane Society of Tucson. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store