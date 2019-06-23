Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Katherine Inez Fowler


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Katherine Inez Fowler Obituary
Fowler, Katherine Inez

went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 17, 2019. She was born in Plainview, Texas to John H. and Laura Harless Glenn on December 10, 1929. Her family moved to Arizona in 1931. Although her first name was Katherine, she went by Inez most of her life. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing and worked at St. Joseph's Hospital for many years. While attending nursing school in Tucson, she re-met the love of her life, Ivan H. Fowler, who she married in 1950. She is survived by four children, Linda (Gary), Karen, Jeff (Isabel) and Sandy; grandchildren, Anna, Jonathan, Joshua, Sarah, Freddy, Melissa, Stephanie and Jennifer, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Nita; brothers-in-law, Chuck and Doug and sisters-in-law, Lettie and Margie. Katherine was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Ivan; sister, Reba; brother, John and infant daughter, Katherine. Memorial Service will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 530 S. Pantano Rd., Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tucson Gospel Rescue Mission, 4550 S. Palo Verde, Tucson, 85714. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 23, 2019
