Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Adair Funeral Home Avalon Chapel
8090 N. Northern Avenue
Tucson, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine O'Callaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine M. O'Callaghan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine M. O'Callaghan Obituary
O'CALLAGHAN, Katherine M.

(nee Macken)

Kay was born January 1, 1930 in New York City and died November 15, 2019 in Tucson, her home since 1963. She was predeceased by her husband, Vince-the love of her life-whom she met in 5th grade. Her proudest accomplishment is her family. Kay is survived by her five children, Liz (Bob Leko), Mike (Jeni), Noreen (Andreas Wiedenfeld), Katherine (J. Scott Watters), and Tish; her seven grandchildren whom she loved and who loved her: Colin Jenott, Maggie Speer (Chris Speer), Bonnie Leko-Shapiro (Allen Shapiro), Eamonn O'Callaghan, Elsa O'Callaghan, Sean Leko (Dakota), and Zeke O'Callaghan (Dani) as well as seven great-grandchildren: Hudson, Finley, and Grant (expected in December) Speer, Isabelle and Declan Shapiro, Gwendolyn Leko, and Clive O'Callaghan. She also is survived by her siblings, Robert Macken and Virginia Fitzsimons. "Mrs. O" was a math teacher in Tucson for 30+ years and is remembered by countless students as their "best teacher ever." Memorial Service will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Adair Funeral Home Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Avenue, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to University of Arizona Department of Religious Studies and Classics, The Robert A Burns Fund at religion.arizona.edu/give Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
Download Now