|
|
O'CALLAGHAN, Katherine M.
(nee Macken)
Kay was born January 1, 1930 in New York City and died November 15, 2019 in Tucson, her home since 1963. She was predeceased by her husband, Vince-the love of her life-whom she met in 5th grade. Her proudest accomplishment is her family. Kay is survived by her five children, Liz (Bob Leko), Mike (Jeni), Noreen (Andreas Wiedenfeld), Katherine (J. Scott Watters), and Tish; her seven grandchildren whom she loved and who loved her: Colin Jenott, Maggie Speer (Chris Speer), Bonnie Leko-Shapiro (Allen Shapiro), Eamonn O'Callaghan, Elsa O'Callaghan, Sean Leko (Dakota), and Zeke O'Callaghan (Dani) as well as seven great-grandchildren: Hudson, Finley, and Grant (expected in December) Speer, Isabelle and Declan Shapiro, Gwendolyn Leko, and Clive O'Callaghan. She also is survived by her siblings, Robert Macken and Virginia Fitzsimons. "Mrs. O" was a math teacher in Tucson for 30+ years and is remembered by countless students as their "best teacher ever." Memorial Service will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Adair Funeral Home Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Avenue, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to University of Arizona Department of Religious Studies and Classics, The Robert A Burns Fund at religion.arizona.edu/give Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019