Colsman, Kathleen "Trinka"



79, Our Father came for our beautiful Mother (Nana) on June 16, 2019. Trinka was born in Tulsa, OK on September 4, 1940. She was the daughter of the late William "Jack" and Susan Bush. Trinka moved to Colorado and married her beloved husband, David Colsman. After a long battle with cancer her husband died at age 35, she bravely moved to Tucson to raise her three children. Trinka worked in several administrative positions but her passion was serving in hospice and helping people in need. She loved life and everyone she met. Trinka is survived by her sister, Barbara Moore; brother, John Bush; three children, Derek (Peggy) Colsman, Dasa (Michael) Schmidt, and Kristen (Erik) Morris. Her six grandchildren, David (Genesis) Colsman, Lara (Derek) Lewis, Kaitlyn and Shannon Morris, Makaila and Matthew Schmidt; and her new great-grandchild, James Lewis. We will miss her so much and will see her again in heaven. Very special thank you to the staff at La Rosa @ Santa Catalina Villas, the amazing team at Agape Hospice, and to Robin and staff at Desert Gardens assisted living- such a beautiful & special home. In memory of Trinka, please send an offering to Agape Hospice or friends of Bill W. please put an extra dollar in the basket at your next meeting. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.







