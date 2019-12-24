Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen E. Brannon. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

BRANNON, Kathleen E.



79, of Tucson, flew away December 18, 2019 surrounded by family and friends both two and four legged. Her health declined this past summer after she lost her best friend of 47 years, and she began hospice care after Thanksgiving. Kathy and family moved to Tucson from New Ulm, MN in 1972. She created a beautiful space in NE Tucson, went to work as an AA and explored the desert with an artist's eye. She entertained, took art classes, learned everything about construction and ranching while working at New Pueblo, melded midwest/southwest culinary traditions, and supported her parents as they aged. Got her pilots license in '83 ultimately achieving multi-engine/instrument ratings and FAA clearance. She moved to Panama after divorcing then built a custom home with her flight instructor and husband, Gerry upon their return. After his death, she went to interior design school where she curated beautiful spaces for clients/friends. She had a tremendous (twinkling) eye, take-charge attitude, uncompromising professionalism and solid midwestern values. Her work ethic was such that she still worked as a designer and private caregiver up until her 1st hospital admission in August. She loved her dogs, plants, birds, family, cooking, art, DBacks, and neighbors. She was predeceased by her first husband, Jack Baker; second husband, Gerald Brannon; brothers, Barney, Roger and Dave Schroeder and best friend, Sandi Frank. She leaves behind a brother, Paul Schroeder; daughter, Lisa Baker; daughter-in-law, Sharon Sjostrom; dog, Sadie; extended family and lifelong friends. Memorial Service to be held at Tanque Verde Lutheran Church next year, date TBD. Memorial gifts can be made to Tucson Wildlife Center or Casa De La Luz Hospice. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







