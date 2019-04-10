Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Kathleen Hall LYON

Kathleen Hall LYON Obituary
LYON, Kathleen Hall passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. She was born on February 15, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA to Lillian and Robert Hall. She attended St. Francis Academy and Strayer College in Washington, DC. Kathleen was a flight attendant with Delta Airlines from 1960-1962, which began her love of traveling. In 1962, she married Peter M. Lyon in Hagerstown, MD. Together, they had three sons, Christopher, Michael and Timothy. She worked for many years in the travel industry as an agent and then part owner of Travel Diplomat in Kalamazoo, MI, where she also worked with Coach George Allen while he was on the President's council for sports and fitness. She lived for many years with her husband in Toledo, OH, where she was employed as Director of Travel with AAA of Northwest Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Peter; sons, Christopher (Mary) of Detroit, MI, Michael (LeeAnn) of Toledo, OH, and Timothy (Jenine) of Phoenix, AZ and five grandchildren, Peter, Matthew, Alex, Max and Ellie. Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 10, 2019
