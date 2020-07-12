1/1
Kathryn F. (Kay) Goss
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOSS, Kathryn (Kay) F.

died on June 24, 2020, at Peppi's House in Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Vlassis; her father, Stanley Vlassis; her sister, Marie Koochagian; and her grandson, Lucas Nelson. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Edwin J. Goss of Tucson, AZ; her daughter, Judith A. Nelson and son-in-law, Charles T. Nelson, of Tucson, AZ; her son, Steven E. Goss and daughter-in-law, Annetta L. Goss, of Noblesville, IN; her grandchildren, Nicholas Nelson, Abbey Goss, Katy Lively, and Michael Goss; her great-grandchildren, Whitman Lively, Esme Lively, and Amelia Goss; and her niece, Lynda Hayes. Kay was born on March 22, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Hope College in Holland, MI, before marrying Edwin in 1947. Kay was a deacon at Faith Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, IN, and she attended Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson, AZ. She loved the arts and was a docent at The Indianapolis Art Museum. She also loved music and would often entertain people around her by singing Broadway tunes and popular songs from her youth. Kay loved to read and was a member of a book club in Tucson where she forged many friendships. A Memorial will take place at Northminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. For those wishing to honor Kay, please make a donation to the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn Palms Mortuary
5801 East Grant Road
Tucson, AZ 85712
5208856741
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved