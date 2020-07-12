GOSS, Kathryn (Kay) F.
died on June 24, 2020, at Peppi's House in Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ella Vlassis; her father, Stanley Vlassis; her sister, Marie Koochagian; and her grandson, Lucas Nelson. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Edwin J. Goss of Tucson, AZ; her daughter, Judith A. Nelson and son-in-law, Charles T. Nelson, of Tucson, AZ; her son, Steven E. Goss and daughter-in-law, Annetta L. Goss, of Noblesville, IN; her grandchildren, Nicholas Nelson, Abbey Goss, Katy Lively, and Michael Goss; her great-grandchildren, Whitman Lively, Esme Lively, and Amelia Goss; and her niece, Lynda Hayes. Kay was born on March 22, 1928, in Brooklyn, NY. She attended Hope College in Holland, MI, before marrying Edwin in 1947. Kay was a deacon at Faith Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis, IN, and she attended Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson, AZ. She loved the arts and was a docent at The Indianapolis Art Museum. She also loved music and would often entertain people around her by singing Broadway tunes and popular songs from her youth. Kay loved to read and was a member of a book club in Tucson where she forged many friendships. A Memorial will take place at Northminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. For those wishing to honor Kay, please make a donation to the Desert Southwest Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.