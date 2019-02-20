Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Louise (McCleary) COLEMAN. View Sign

COLEMAN, Kathryn Louise (McCleary) passed away on February 16, 2019. She was the loving wife of Harper for nearly 73 years, mother to Gary (Janis), Richard (Rebecca), Jeff (Aimee) and Barbara (Rick) Collins and grandmother to Kristen (Dave) Stormont, Brent (Joni) Coleman, Naomi (Chris) Midkiff, Ken (Cora) Coleman, Heather (John) Rosinbum, Erica (Jon) Rankin and Patrick Coleman, and a great-grandmother to fourteen. Kate or Kathy, as she was known to many, was one of 11 children born on April 2, 1927 in Orrstown, PA to Robert and Sara McCleary. She is survived by siblings, Pauline (Dick) Frey and Paul (Elaine) McCleary. Kathryn will be remembered as a warm, generous, and spunky woman who lived to take care of family through her love of cooking, cleaning, crafts, cards and church. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, 710 S. Kolb Rd., Tucson, AZ 85710. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fountain of Life Lutheran Church. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





