Service Information Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care 1687 W Prince Rd #101 Tucson , AZ 85705 (520)-347-4443 Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 5150 N. Valley View Rd. Tucson , AZ Obituary

BRAUN, Kathryn Lynn



Peacefully passed away and went to her heavenly home on May 20, 2019 at Peppi's Home Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Lynn is survived by her husband, Thomas, the love of her life, their son, Christopher (Ava) and grandson, Chase; cousins, Mary Palmer, Ann Kronawitter, Peter Rumery, members of the Braun family, and her many friends.



Lynn was born on June 16, 1943 in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of John and Kathryn Maloney Murphy. Lynn grew up in Evanston and attended St. Joan of Arc grade school and Marywood high school. In 1961 she moved with her mother and father to Tucson, Arizona where she attended the University of Arizona and where she met her future husband, Tom. Tom and Lynn were married in 1968 and spent more than 50 happily married years together.



Lynn worked for Best & Co. in Evanston during her high school years. After college she was a bookkeeper for Montgomery Wards, a teller at Home Federal Savings and an accountant for Tronolone Accounting Firm. Lynn volunteered many hours for the following organizations: St. Peter and Paul Grade School, Salpoint High School, and The Newman Sustaining Board at the University of Arizona. She was also President of the Roadrunner Junior Women's Club and a Republican Precinct representative.



Lynn loved to travel but first and foremost she was a TRUE BLUE IRISH GIRL! Lynn enjoyed all the traditional and spontaneous family gatherings and traveling with family and friends to anywhere and everywhere.



Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Peppi's Home Hospice who took care of Lynn and showed her love and compassion in her final days. We will be forever grateful for their help.



Lynn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed dearly. Godspeed Lynn, until we meet again.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Peppi's Home Hospice, 2715 N. Wyatt Dr., Tucson, AZ 85712.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.







