BOSSUYT, Kathryn MayKathryn May Bossuyt (née Knobloch), born December 25, 1919, died on June 19, 2020. She was born to Joseph H. and May Helene Knobloch in Davenport, Iowa. Kathryn graduated from the local schools in East Moline, Illinois; the College of St. Teresa, in Winona, MN; Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. and participated in government education grant work, San Antonio, Texas, with additional graduate work at the Arizona universities in Flagstaff, Tempe, and Tucson.Kathryn and Maurice J. Bossuyt were married in East Moline at St. Anne's Church on November 23, 1950. Soon thereafter, they moved to Casa Grande, Arizona, and were very active in community affairs. Kathryn was Librarian at the Casa Grande High School as well as President of the Casa Grande Library Board being instrumental in establishing the first city library. When Maurice transferred to Tucson with his work for the USDA, Kathryn was employed as Director of Elementary Libraries, Amphitheater Public Schools and participated in the development of several new school libraries. For six-years, she served on the Governor's Committee on Libraries, and was very active in local/state professional library organizations, serving on numerous committees and boards also with terms as president.In retirement, Kathryn and Maurice enjoyed their travels throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia, South America and Australia. Kathryn continued active membership in the XI Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Society, the Christ Child Society of Tucson, and the Pima County Retired Teachers Association.Kathryn was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Maurice; her brothers, Robert, James and Ralph and her sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Ann. She is survived by her son, Joseph; daughter, Colette; sister-in-law, Jeanne Knobloch; many nieces and nephews.Visitation and the Rosary for Kathryn will be Monday, June 29, 2020, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 Northern Ave., Tucson, AZ. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 9:30 a.m. at St. Odilia Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte, followed by burial at East Lawn Palms Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Christ Child Society of Tucson, Literacy Fund, PO Box 69725, Tucson, AZ 85737.