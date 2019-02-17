Kathryn Schrock KOONS

KOONS, Kathryn Schrock 1921 - 2019 Koons, Kathryn S. 97 passed peacefully on January 10, 2019 in California with son, David at her bedside. She is survived by siblings, Elnor, Billy and Gene; sons, Steve and David; grandchildren, Jeremy, Trisha, Vanessa and Nova and four great- grandchildren. Kathryn was preceded in death by parents, William and Bertha; siblings, Mildred and Dick; son, Robert and husband, Emerson. She was born in Sterling, Kansas on February 25, 1921. She moved to Tucson in 1960 with her young family and moved to California in 2016. A Memorial Service will be held in Tucson at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers please consider an "In Memory" gift to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church.
