KROESE, Keith WilliamKeith William Kroese (aka Henry Musselshell) crossed to the other side on April 9, 2020 at his home in Camp Verde as a result of respiratory illness. Born in 1958 in Tucson, Keith spent the majority of his formative years in then-suburban Phoenix. A caring Spanish teacher thankfully guided Keith through and out of Sunnyslope High School. Keith attended Claremont Men's College (now Claremont McKenna) where he graduated with a degree in Modern Chinese History. He thereafter put that degree to work as a plumber in the White Mountains, a place he really enjoyed. Realizing a life in construction was not his calling, Keith went to the place where a lot of people go who do not know what to do with their lives - law school.--Keith was a natural and graduated Order of the Coif from the University of Arizona College of Law. He landed a job at Chandler, Tullar, Udall & Redhair in Tucson where he lawyered civil cases involving personal injury, products liability, and professional negligence. A quick study and diligent worker, Keith became partner in that firm by the time he was 28 years old. There is no denying that Keith was a bright and talented attorney. However, lawyering never truly sat well with Keith. As the years passed, he recognized that for him the practice was an increasingly stressful grind. After working with another small firm and for a short time on his own, Keith left the practice of law for good.--Keith will be remembered as a man who loved deeply and took the emotions of others and himself to heart. Never married, Keith was not without patient and loving lady friends at various times of his life. Keith was a voracious reader and was gifted with a pen. He was shy, funny, sometimes mischievous, and super-smart. Keith loved four-wheel drive, the Grateful Dead, and good political debate. Keith lost his loving mother, Helen Kroese, in 2018 and is survived by his father, Ken Kroese and brothers, Andy (Liz Motter) and Kurt (Rosemary Marquez) and nephews, Kenneth and Matias. Rest in peace.