Kenneth Charles Cardella

Kenneth Charles Cardella Obituary
CARDELLA, Kenneth Charles

A Life Fully Lived. Passed peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 88 years old. Kenny was born in Los Angeles son of Benardo and Lucille Cardella. He came to Tucson in 1950 to play UA Football where he was told he was too-small, his answer was to become 3rd in the nation in rushing and was inducted into the UA Hall of Fame. He went on to be a pilot in the Air Force. After returning to Tucson Kenny was in the state senate which led to starting Cochise Airlines. He ran it for ten years. He finished his working career selling land and investments as a commercial realtor. Kenny had a life-long passion for tennis and long animated talks with his friends and family offering stories, hugs and advice. He is survived by Kynn (Carlos) Escalante, Kenneth C. Jr. (Kyla) Cardella, Marisa Mallo, Jeff (Mari) Perrault, Danielle Mallo. Donations can be made to give.uafoundation.org/wildcat-scholarship select other and designate for athletic scholarships. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 23, 2020
