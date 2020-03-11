SHOBERT, Kenneth Dennis
age 69, of Tucson AZ passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday February 27, 2020. He was born December 24, 1950 in DuBois, PA, the son of Kenneth Dewitt Shobert and Joan (Sheesley) Shobert. He was a graduate of DuBois Area High School '68. He attended Penn State University and The University of Arizona. "Denny" became known as "Ken" after moving to AZ in the mid 70's. He was employed by TucsonWinsupply. He had a kind heart, quick wit and a generous soul. He was a sports enthusiast, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and a diehard Pittsburgh Pirates fan as well as being an extraordinary athlete in his high school days and years following, setting many records and receiving scholarship offers. The thing that Ken was most proud of were his sons, daughter and grandchildren. His son, Casey; daughter, Letticia and granddaughter, Kaylani reside in Tucson. Son Brian, wife Kim, and grandchildren Jordan and Brianna reside in Raleigh, NC. He was the oldest of four siblings and a big brother to Bruce (Linda) Shobert, Pam (Bob) Breen and Matt (Tami) Shobert. His mother resides in care in Cottonwood, AZ. He was predeceased by his son at birth, Kenny Coy in 1990, his father Ken in 2004 and his brother Bruce in 2017. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Rest In Peace Denny/Ken. You will be missed.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 11, 2020