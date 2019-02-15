Kenneth E. EMERICK

EMERICK, Kenneth E. at the age of 59 passed away on February 5, 2019. He is survived by two sons, Kenneth H. Emerick and Kenneth C. Emerick. His entire career was spent in Retail Mangement. His passions in life were scuba diving, hunting and fishing. He lived life to the fullest enjoying time with his sons and being a loving father. Celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Christopher Columbus Park, 4600 N. Silverbell Rd., from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 15, 2019
