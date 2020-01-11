BROWN, Kenneth Gerald
died peacefully in his home on December 24, 2019 in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 86.
Ken was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. After serving in the Army as a Military Policeman in Germany, he received his undergraduate and master's degrees in Mathematics from the University of Illinois. He taught High School math until moving the family to Tucson to earn his Doctoral degree in Higher Education Administration with an emphasis on Statistics from the University of Arizona. He worked at the University of Arizona in the department of Higher Education Administration until he retired. During that time, he spent a year in service to the Arizona Board of Regents.
Ken loved spending time on the water whether it was skiing or fishing. Over the years, he taught all his children and some grandchildren to water ski. He also enjoyed the occasional hike in the mountains surrounding Tucson.
Ken is survived by his children: Virginia (Brown) Anderson and husband, Ian, Charles Brown and wife, Kathy, Lawrence Brown and wife, Suzy, Jane (Brown) Olander and husband, David, Christopher Brown and wife, Mary, Jonathan Brown and wife, Renee Hultz Brown; his brother, James Brown and wife, Jane Walsh Brown of Valparaiso, Indiana; 16 grandkids and five great-grandkids. He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Brown and his parents, Harvey and Rose Brown.
A Memorial Service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Dove of Peace Lutheran Church. Pastor Stephen Springer will officiate at the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ken's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . The family would like to thank the staff of The Fountains and Casa de La Luz for their care. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 11, 2020