MCLEAN, Kenneth Harold
Born: July 14, 1927 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Died: July 7, 2019 in Gilbert, Arizona. He graduated from the University of Utah with his Civil Engineering degree. He married Virginia Peterson McLean on May 22, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva Tomena Nielson and Harold William McLean; brother, Thomas Arthur; wife, Virginia and son, Scott. He is survived by four children, Jeffrey Kenneth (Linda), Mark Craig (Barbara), Peter Thomas (Shere) and Jerrilynn McLean Comollo (Adriano); 25 beloved grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who have been blessed by and loved by him. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Bear Canyon Chapel, 9541 East Snyder. Services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Binghampton Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 23 to July 24, 2019