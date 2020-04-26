Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Lee Allen. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEN, Kenneth Lee



76, passed away on April 13, 2020 due to a fall. Born and raised in Maize, Kansas. Ken's family moved to Tucson where he attended the University of Arizona. He graduated from the University of Arizona College of Agriculture with a degree in Animal Science. Post graduation, Ken attended the University of Arizona College of Law and was a practicing trial attorney for 50 years. He was a member of the Pima County Bar, State Bar of Arizona and the American Bar Association. He was the past president of the American Board of Trial Advocates. After retiring from Law, Ken owned and operated a successful Ace Hardware store.



Ken will be remembered for his ability to spin tales, smile, and regale friends and family with stories of wheat farming, raising sheep, law, and life.



At 16, Ken obtained his private pilot license and loved flying, a hobby he pursued throughout his life. In addition to flying, Ken loved his menagerie of animals, including four horses, six dogs and two cats. One of Ken's greatest joys was to go horseback riding in the rolling hills around his home. He was a skilled rider who looked so natural seated in his saddle.



Ken loved his Arizona Wildcats. He watched and followed all the sports and was a season football and basketball ticket holder for years. Ken followed his beloved Dallas Cowboys since their inception in 1960. According to Ken, every year was the year the Cowboys were going to win the Super Bowl.



He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret "Meitchie" Allen and his daughter, Karise and grandchildren, Cooper and Lilly; son, Jackson (Suzi) and Ken's sister, Pam Schley and many friends and family. His family and friends will miss Ken's smile and loving ways. A celebration of life will be held in the fall. Donations may be made to James E. Rogers College of Law Carpenter Scholarship, 1201 E. Speedway Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85721. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







