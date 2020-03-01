Kenneth Louderback

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Louderback.
Obituary
Send Flowers

LOUDERBACK, Kenneth

Kenneth Louderback, 87, passed away January 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A native Californian, he was born in Santa Ana to Ethan Louderback and Louise Proctor Louderback. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, Richard Louderback and sister, Diana McClure. Ken was involved in Little League, enjoyed sports, collecting miniature cars and his dog Chip. He was a Korean War veteran and moved to Tucson where he worked for Hughes before retiring. Private services will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 1, 2020
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.