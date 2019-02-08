CRAWFORD, Kenneth O. of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019 in Cromwell, Connecticut with his family at his side. He was the husband of the late Deborah (Indino) Crawford. Born on June 26, 1944 to Clifton and Mildred (Oleski) Crawford. He grew up in Hartford and Avon, was Avon Volunteer Fireman and attended University of Hartford. A veteran of the US Air Force, he proudly served as a flight instructor at Shaw AFB. Ken and his children were grateful for the special relationships he made in Arizona and for staff at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. Arrangements by CROMWELL FUNERAL HOME, Cromwell, CT.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 8, 2019