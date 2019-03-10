|
STEWART, Kenneth O. 72, passed away after a brief illness on January 31, 2019 with his family at his side. A devoted husband and father, he is survived by his wife, Mary of 36 years; son, Matthew and stepson, Joshua. He was born on June 28, 1946 in Ashland, Kansas. He was an Air Force veteran and graduated from the University of Arizona with honors. He was preceded in death by father, Leland; mother, Wanda and his daughter, Kelly Christine. He retired as a Chief from the Tucson Fire Department after 35 years. A private memorial service to celebrate his life will be held with family and friends. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 10, 2019