Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
3015 North Oracle Road
Tucson, AZ 85705
520-888-7470
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Moyer Obituary
MOYER, Kenneth W.

age 52, formally of North Huntingdon, PA, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on Monday, September 30, 2019 of natural causes. Kenny was a 1986 graduate of Norwin High School after which he moved with his family to Tucson. Over the years Kenny worked for several companies including The Westin La Paloma, JW Marriott Star Pass and currently AutoNation Honda. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth A. Moyer Jr., and is survived by his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Moyer of Tucson, and his four sisters, Linda (Richard) Neumann of Pittsburgh, PA, Sandra (Tom) Kovacs of Tucson, Donna (Steve) Lunn of Abu Dhabi, UAE and Patti (Rick) Wunderley of Saegertown, PA as well as several nieces and nephews. Kenny loved golfing, his cars and trucks and many doggie companions over the years, most recently Bindi. Interment will be in Tucson, arrangements are pending by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Evergreen Mortuary Cemetery Crematory
Download Now