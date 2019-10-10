|
MOYER, Kenneth W.
age 52, formally of North Huntingdon, PA, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on Monday, September 30, 2019 of natural causes. Kenny was a 1986 graduate of Norwin High School after which he moved with his family to Tucson. Over the years Kenny worked for several companies including The Westin La Paloma, JW Marriott Star Pass and currently AutoNation Honda. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth A. Moyer Jr., and is survived by his mother, Elizabeth "Betty" Moyer of Tucson, and his four sisters, Linda (Richard) Neumann of Pittsburgh, PA, Sandra (Tom) Kovacs of Tucson, Donna (Steve) Lunn of Abu Dhabi, UAE and Patti (Rick) Wunderley of Saegertown, PA as well as several nieces and nephews. Kenny loved golfing, his cars and trucks and many doggie companions over the years, most recently Bindi. Interment will be in Tucson, arrangements are pending by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019