HEGLAND, Kenney Fintanpassed away peacefully May 30, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children after a short bout with lung cancer.Born in San Diego, to Sheridan Norris and Edwina Carol Hegland, he was the youngest of two children.He received a BA from Stanford University and a JD from Berkeley. He was very proud to have spent a summer in Albany, Georgia working in the civil rights movement. After graduation he worked for Rural Legal Services.In l970 he became a faculty member at the University of Arizona law School starting in the clinical program and later teaching contacts. He was the favorite law professor of many students. He retired in 2008 but, continued to teach Law and Humanities. He helped create the High School Teaching program, the Juvenile Detention program and Tucson Veterans Court.Kenney married his wife, Barbara Sattler in l982. Both lawyers, they shared a love of reading and writing and watching British and Irish mysteries.Along with colleague Andy Silverman he wrote and produced videos for high-school student about current issues. He was a prolific legal writer his works known for their readability and humor. On a dare from his wife, he wrote an award-winning novel, Law School Chronicles. His second novel, Perez and O'Grady, Lawyers, co-written with his wife, will soon be available.Kenney is survived by his wife, Barbara Sattler; sons, Robert Thor Hegland, Alex Hegland Lane, Caleb Douglas Hegland (Nini Lee) and Benjamin Sheridan Sattler; grandchildren, Margot Kraus and Katherine Alexis Lane, and Charles Daniel Hegland and his sister, Sherina (Michael) Cadnum and niece, Jessica Friedlander.Kenney was an awesome father and husband, kind, generous and even in his last days never lost his sense of humor.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Southern Arizona Legal Aide, Step Up to Justice or the Kenney F. Hegland Scholarship, c/o University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law.