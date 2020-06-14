Kenney Fintan Hegland
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HEGLAND, Kenney Fintan

passed away peacefully May 30, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children after a short bout with lung cancer.

Born in San Diego, to Sheridan Norris and Edwina Carol Hegland, he was the youngest of two children.

He received a BA from Stanford University and a JD from Berkeley. He was very proud to have spent a summer in Albany, Georgia working in the civil rights movement. After graduation he worked for Rural Legal Services.

In l970 he became a faculty member at the University of Arizona law School starting in the clinical program and later teaching contacts. He was the favorite law professor of many students. He retired in 2008 but, continued to teach Law and Humanities. He helped create the High School Teaching program, the Juvenile Detention program and Tucson Veterans Court.

Kenney married his wife, Barbara Sattler in l982. Both lawyers, they shared a love of reading and writing and watching British and Irish mysteries.

Along with colleague Andy Silverman he wrote and produced videos for high-school student about current issues. He was a prolific legal writer his works known for their readability and humor. On a dare from his wife, he wrote an award-winning novel, Law School Chronicles. His second novel, Perez and O'Grady, Lawyers, co-written with his wife, will soon be available.

Kenney is survived by his wife, Barbara Sattler; sons, Robert Thor Hegland, Alex Hegland Lane, Caleb Douglas Hegland (Nini Lee) and Benjamin Sheridan Sattler; grandchildren, Margot Kraus and Katherine Alexis Lane, and Charles Daniel Hegland and his sister, Sherina (Michael) Cadnum and niece, Jessica Friedlander.

Kenney was an awesome father and husband, kind, generous and even in his last days never lost his sense of humor.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Southern Arizona Legal Aide, Step Up to Justice or the Kenney F. Hegland Scholarship, c/o University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

THAT'S ALL FOLKS






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved