Adair Funeral Homes - Avalon Chapel
8090 North Northern Avenue
Oro Valley, AZ 85704
(520) 742-7901
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
55 Arrowsmith Dr.
Oro Valley, AZ
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
55 Arrowsmith Dr.
Oro Valley, AZ
1945 - 2020
Kent Russell Obituary
RUSSELL, Kent

husband, father, Papa, and friend, born May 1, 1945, son of Charles A. and Hazel Higgenbotham Russell of Ogden, Utah, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, after a courageous three-year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis - ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease.). Kent grew up in Ogden, Utah, and graduated from Ogden High School and Weber State University. He had a successful and noted career in health care, including many years of service on health care boards. Kent was such a giving man, generous with his time, talents, and attention to family, friends, co-workers, and most all people he met. Kent made friends wherever he went, and was loved by many, with some friendships lasting his lifetime. His corny and dry sense of humor was guaranteed to make everyone around him laugh. Golf was Kent's number one way to relax and have fun. He enjoyed sharing time with friends on courses from coast to coast, and savored chances to travel and experience the sport abroad. He loved and cherished his family and is survived by his devoted wife Annette; sons, Scott and Mike; daughter-in-law, Janey and two beautiful granddaughters, Megan and Annie. Funeral arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 55 Arrowsmith Dr., Oro Valley, 85755. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. - 10:40 a.m. Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Graveside Service: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, Ogden, Utah. Memorial contributions can be made to: ALS Association - Arizona Chapter: ALSAZ.org, or the Russell Family Business Scholarship: advancement.weber.edu/Kent.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 6, 2020
