1/1
Kevin Barrie Sharer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARER, Kevin Barrie

Dr. Kevin Sharer 67, passed away at his home in Tucson on July 9, 2020 in the presence of his loving wife Sheila, who he married in 1989. Predeceased by parents, Wesley & MaryPat Sharer (Chicago) and survived by brothers, John (Dianne) of Phoenix, Judd of Philippines, Jerimy (Sue) of Mass., brother in law to Brenda (Ranga) of Swaziland, Susan of Hamilton, Ont., Claire (Clayton) of Thorndale, Ont., and Marvin (Joanne) of Thamesford, Ont.. He was an uncle to 15 and some fondly called him "Uncle Grinch". He had many close friends. Kevin was born in Chicago. He obtained a business degree and then an MBA. Not finding business his life choice decided to go to Medical School at the Univ. of Illinois in Chicago (84), Internship at Cook County Hospital (85) and Anesthesia Residency at Duke Univ. Hospital, Durham, NC (85-87). He did a fellowship in Cardiac Anesthesia at VA hospital in Durham (88). Kevin moved to Arizona in 1988 and joined SA Anesthesia and worked for 18 years before becoming a sole practitioner. He was board certified in Anesthesia. Kevin published several articles and abstracts about anesthesia and wrote a booklet on PCA management as well as a Conscious Sedation training booklet for Doctors and Nurses. He enjoyed their pets, gardening, traveling, camping, hiking, hunting, skiing and cooking. Kevin will truly be missed by his family, friends and pets. We will remember his sarcasm, facial and eye expressions and his wit! A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when friends and family can congregate. Donations may be made to a charity of choice or MD Anderson Sarcoma research, Houston, Tx. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 18, 2020
sheila so sad for our loss of Kevin loved working with him and having a drink with you both your friend Garry
Garry
Friend
July 18, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of your passing. You were a wonderful anesthesiologist, and it was a pleasure working with you. Take care and RIP Dr. Sharer.
Jeanette
Coworker
July 18, 2020
He will be truly missed! Not only did I work with him I also chose him as my Dr.. He always was a blessing to be around.
Lori
Coworker
July 17, 2020
I worked with Dr. Sharer and he was always so polite and kind. Always presented himself with professionalism. I'm so thankful to have worked with him. He will be missed.
Kimberly Castro
Coworker
July 17, 2020
I knew DrSharee since 2007. He was such a great man with big heart. I always like him to be our anesthesiologists because he was great with our patients and doctors . I will miss him so much . RIp dear Dr Sharer ❤
Alma
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved