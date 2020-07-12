DOBBIN, Kevin Michael



65, passed away in Port Orange, Florida on June 4, 2020. He was a great husband, father, son, brother and friend. Kevin grew up in Tucson, and attended Canyon Del Oro Highschool. He graduated from the University of Arizona, and relocated to Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon O'Lesly Dobbin; two sons, Andrew and Ryan Dobbin; his mother, Maureen Dobbin, and his many brothers and sisters. Distance never separated us, he loved us well and we are so lucky to call him ours. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store