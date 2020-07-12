1/1
Kevin Michael Dobbin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOBBIN, Kevin Michael

65, passed away in Port Orange, Florida on June 4, 2020. He was a great husband, father, son, brother and friend. Kevin grew up in Tucson, and attended Canyon Del Oro Highschool. He graduated from the University of Arizona, and relocated to Florida. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon O'Lesly Dobbin; two sons, Andrew and Ryan Dobbin; his mother, Maureen Dobbin, and his many brothers and sisters. Distance never separated us, he loved us well and we are so lucky to call him ours. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved