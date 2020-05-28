THOMAS, Kieth EdwinOn Monday, May 25, 2020, Kieth Edwin Thomas passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 68. Kieth was born on June 24, 1951 to his mother, Allene Thomas and late father, JW Thomas. He is survived by his siblings, Danny, Billy, Jay, Tommy, Cheryl, Joyce and Linda; his loving wife, Lynda; his children, Lory, Tracy, Jennifer, Teri, Chuck and Sundi in addition to his 18 grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren. Kieth was an unwavering man that enjoyed life almost as much as his doughnuts. He was a man of declaration and importance that had an intense love for his family and friends. He was, a warm, tight hug and an open ear to listen, a supportive father that made sure his family was taken care of. He was a man of sacrifice just to see the others smile. There were days of breaking horses, holding grandchildren for the first time, long trips cross country, hanging out with "his buddy Boo", bowling strikes with "Little Red" and playing "In the Jungle" on guitar. He will forever be in our hearts and be celebrated through our memories. Due to pandemic no services will be held. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.