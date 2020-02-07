Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Kimberly Ann Bolek

Kimberly Ann Bolek Obituary
BOLEK, Kimberly Ann

61, of Tucson, AZ passed on February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister of Parkersburg, WV. She is survived by her husband, Frank A. Bolek, Jr.; her four children, Angie (Aaron), Frank III, Gail (Matt) and Jana, all of Tucson; five grandchildren, three brothers one sister and many kindred spirits. Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Receiving guests at 2:00 p.m. with Services to begin at 2:30 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 7, 2020
